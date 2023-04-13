













NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Selling a company to private equity firms, with their deep pockets and lack of competitive overlap with regular corporations, ought to be relatively easy if both sides can agree on a good price. But sale processes for hand sanitizer maker Diversey (DSEY.O) and survey software developer Qualtrics(XM.O), revealed in regulatory filings this week, suggest that things aren’t as simple they once were.

Diversey’s $5 billion sale to Platinum Equity-backed Solenis shows an odd wrinkle. The terms say that the buyer cannot be forced to close before Oct. 15 – seven months after the deal’s announcement. A Tuesday proxy filing shows that’s to give Platinum enough time to sort out its debt financing. With credit markets shuttered, buyers are struggling to cobble together loans. The negotiations included other unusual jostling, from debating the seller's right to get a court to force the deal to close, to when it must turn away interloping bidders.

Qualtrics, meanwhile, sold in March for $12.5 billion – but it turns out it almost got more. An unnamed bidder offered $21 per share, more than the $18.15 that Qualtrics accepted from Silver Lake and CPP Investments. That bidder was Thoma Bravo, the Financial Times reports. Thoma Bravo has found itself a test case for U.S. antitrust watchdogs concerned that private equity firms’ focus on rolling up businesses in certain industries might be a competition concern. Its directors have been forced off boards, and its pending deal for ForgeLight is undergoing a lengthy investigation. Qualtrics rejected its bid.

The outcome is the same: Both companies sold. But they did so at a cost, of delays for one and a lower price from the other. Buyouts are getting done, but they’re also getting complicated. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is Reuters Breakingviews a columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Italy’s green star has new, uncertain trajectory read more

Inflation beds down, gets comfortable read more

Buffett breaks out of Japan’s value trap read more

Electric cars get a reality check read more

IMF dashes hopes of growth rebound read more

UAE telco super app punt uses Indian playbook read more

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.