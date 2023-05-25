













HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s Great Wall Motor (601633.SS) has made a rare public allegation that BYD’s (002594.SZ), (1211.HK) Qin Plus and Song Plus hybrid models do not meet emissions standards in the country. Thursday’s accusations sent BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares down 5.4%, but the whistleblower’s own stock fell 7.3% by market close.

There’s a lot at stake for BYD. Its hybrid deliveries have doubled to reach nearly 400,000 in the first four months of this year, accounting for more than half total sales and helping it to quintuple net profit in the quarter ending March.

But shareholders in both groups have reason to worry about the sight of executives informing on their rivals. Such behaviour brings back memories of growing pains in the technology sector, where cutthroat competition encouraged some companies to adopt tactics that ended up backfiring. Tencent (0700.HK) and Qihoo, for example, tried forcing users to choose between the former’s ubiquitous messaging service or the latter’s anti-virus software back in 2010. The spat generated bad press for both and attracted unwanted attention from the industry regulator.

There is a larger issue. BYD is currently the world’s best-selling electric-car marque per Bernstein, and it sold nearly 15,000 electric passenger cars outside China in the year to April. As for Great Wall, some 73,789 of its cars, representing nearly a quarter of its sales, were overseas in the same period. If the mud Great Wall slings ends up sticking, the global image of Chinese auto brands could get stained just as they expand into global markets. (By Katrina Hamlin)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Using frozen Russian money for Kyiv is barmy read more

Embracer gaming deal flub leaves credibility wound read more

Canceled TV deal cuts one loan cord read more

JPMorgan finds jewels in US banking ashes read more

Supreme Court gifts Big Tech best kind of boring read more

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.