Bengaluru, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Troubled education technology company Byju’s is appointing former State Bank of India (SBI.NS) Chairman Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai, ex-finance chief of IT giant Infosys (INFY.NS), to a newly formed advisory council. India’s once-most valuable startup is luring big talent even after its auditor Deloitte resigned and three investors including Prosus (PRX.AS) quit the company’s board. But it is also a nod to official hurdles ahead.

Indian startups expect regulatory friction and like to keep well-connected former state bankers on call; Kumar helped tone down a controversy at fintech BharatPe since becoming its chairman in October 2021. His experience navigating government departments will be handy as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an inspection of Byju’s books per Bloomberg. Pai meanwhile is an investor in the education provider through his firm Aarin Capital.

While the exact powers of the council are unclear, the appointments signal that CEO Byju Raveendran and his cofounder and wife Divya Gokulnath face some checks. It also could shore up Byju’s hopes of raising cash from new investors to meet creditor demands for early repayment of a $1.2 billion loan. It will be a tough act. Prosus for example thinks the company is only worth $5.1 billion, down from a peak valuation of $22 billion. Either way, Byju’s governance coup suggests class isn’t over yet. (By Pranav Kiran)

