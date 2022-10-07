













HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rare report card from China’s ByteDance explains how the TikTok parent is putting a floor under the $300 billion valuation at which it is buying back a small slug of shares. It’s a good show despite a stalled initial public offering plan, a global tech rout, and a politically difficult reception for its popular short-video streaming app.

As part of an extended employee stock incentive programme in August, the Chinese social media giant shared with staff a financial report showing revenue grew nearly 80% to $61.7 billion last year, per the Wall Street Journal. The company eked out an operating profit, too, in the first three months this year.

That implies its equity is worth 3.2 times its 2022 sales, assuming ByteDance’s full-year revenue grows to $95 billion on the back of the same 54% year-on-year pace it achieved in the first quarter. The multiple is in line with Facebook owner Meta Platforms’ (META.O) – but analysts expect that the U.S. social media company’s sales will be flat in 2022, per Refinitiv, and it has suffered a 60% decline in market value this year. ByteDance might be eating its rival’s lunch in more ways than one. (By Yawen Chen)

