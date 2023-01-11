













WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If California’s budget speaks to lawmakers’ prognostications, flooding wasn’t supposed to be such a big issue. The state government has historically spent more on fire and earthquake safety. But a current deluge of rainfall makes it clear that planning for disasters needs to be broader and more proactive.

Flooding along the state’s coast is expected to cost California more than $1 billion, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. Governor Gavin Newsom already added $202 million for flood investments to his latest budget proposal. But that cash was badly needed years ago. While the California Senate called for extra flood protection in May, the budget only set aside $246 million for risk prevention.

Municipal spending was painfully low with state and local authorities spending $48 million annually. The government estimated in November that between $88 million and $108 million is needed. That figure also pales in comparison to spending on other disasters. Fire protection funding grew from $800 million in 2006 to $3.7 billion in 2022. The state’s last budget teed up $250 million for earthquake-proofing.

Natural disaster protections have historically been reactionary. Still, with extreme weather-related incidents rising, state governments would be better prepared if they consider extraordinary storms the new normal, rather than one-offs. (By Ben Winck)

