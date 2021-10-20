Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Canadian National CEO gets off the train

2 minute read

A Canadian National Railway train travels westward on a track in Montreal, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Don’t call it a settlement: Jean-Jacques Ruest, chief executive of $88 billion railroad Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and target of activist investor TCI Management, struck a defiant note while announcing what the company called his "planned retirement" on Tuesday. He will be gone after January, but there’s still a lot left to fight over.

Chris Hohn's TCI had attacked Canadian National’s failed push to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) as well as its performance overall under Ruest read more . The activist subsequently nominated a slate of directors and blasted a new operating plan. Ruest underlined during Canadian National's earnings call on Tuesday that the company will not simply hand his job to TCI’s preferred CEO candidate, and he dismissed the activist’s plans for the company as “vague.”

Canadian National’s adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were lower than at peer Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) last quarter, a key point in the dispute with TCI. But with the ongoing supply chain crunch squeezing the industry, TCI is unlikely to back off just yet. The battle with Ruest's boardroom colleagues will probably rage on. (By Jonathan Guilford)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation read more

Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux read more

Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues read more

Apollo, god of basically everything read more

DraftKings’ $23 bln UK punt has long odds read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:25 PM UTC

Canadian National CEO gets off the train

Don’t call it a settlement: Jean-Jacques Ruest, chief executive of $88 billion railroad Canadian National Railway and target of activist investor TCI Management, struck a defiant note while announcing what the company called his "planned retirement" on Tuesday. He will be gone after January, but there’s still a lot left to fight over.

Breakingviews
Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux
Breakingviews
Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation
Breakingviews
Credit Suisse’s exorcism has only just begun
Breakingviews
Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues