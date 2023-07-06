LONDON, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC is quitting the financial hub and moving to smaller quarters. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how hybrid working is an existential threat for commercial property and how Canary Wharf’s pivot to residential and retail may only be a partial salve.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.