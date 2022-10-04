LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The east London financial hub’s owner is expanding even as tenants like HSBC (0005.HK) consider ditching their leases. In this Exchange podcast, CEO Shobi Khan explains how renting out swanky apartments and luring a new breed of tenant can insulate the landlord from a property slump.
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)
