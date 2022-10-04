Canary Wharf’s post-pandemic property conundrum: podcast

The Canary Wharf business district is seen at dusk in London, Britain December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo - RC2NGT9CFYYA

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The east London financial hub’s owner is expanding even as tenants like HSBC (0005.HK) consider ditching their leases. In this Exchange podcast, CEO Shobi Khan explains how renting out swanky apartments and luring a new breed of tenant can insulate the landlord from a property slump.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

