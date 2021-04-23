Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: The $2 trln toybox

Reuters
3 minutes read

New Barbie dolls from Mattel are pictured in New York City, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Concise insights on global finance.

------------------------------------------------

PLAYTIME. Toymaker Mattel’s (MAT.O) stock rose as much as 11% on Friday after reporting a 47% yearly increase in first-quarter sales read more , its fastest growth in 25 years. Consumers kept buying Barbies through the pandemic. The bigger picture is that for providers of discretionary goods and services, the consumer is now the plaything.

During a year of enforced parsimony, American households amassed excess savings Goldman Sachs analysts reckon could exceed 10% of GDP by mid-year. Several banks say credit-card spending is now above pre-pandemic levels read more . The likely result is a non-essential spending spree, from vacations to concert tickets to Mattel’s American Girl dolls.

Makers of discretionary goods in the S&P 500 Index now trade on almost the same year-ahead price-to-earnings multiple as producers of staples like toothpaste and breakfast cereal. True, it's not quite free money. Mattel said input costs were rising, and firms risk boosting investment to meet a demand surge that’s only temporary. Still, the toybox is open, and there’s $2 trillion to play with. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Poland’s gaming giant pushes investors’ buttons read more

SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen read more

Tod’s up, Moncler down read more

Top Glove reduces listing stretch read more

Chubb and Hartford read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:27 PM UTCEQT pays an electrifying price for U.S. bus ride

EQT (EQTAB.ST) is taking an unusually expensive bus ride. The Swedish buyout group’s infrastructure arm on Friday said it would pay $4.6 billion including debt to buy two North American businesses from transport operator FirstGroup (FGP.L). The deal, which includes the iconic U.S. yellow school bus network, requires an electric boost before EQT can make serious money.

BreakingviewsReview: How drug money cost a family its name
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Tod’s up, Moncler down
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Top Glove reduces listing stretch