MMM NOT OK. 3M (MMM.N) investors should be psyched. The $115 billion industrial giant said on Tuesday its profit beat estimates read more , partly because sales of personal protective equipment rose . Revenue jumped 10% compared to the same quarter last year while profits were up a quarter.

Yet shareholders are responding as if they were handed a packet of Post-It notes. Over the past year its shares have risen just 25% while the S&P 500 Index has popped 45%.

The trouble is 3M is dragged down by its conglomerate structure as others are ditching it. Chemicals giant Dow (DOW.N) split up two years ago. General Electric (GE.N) has been selling businesses in pieces. Both are being rewarded in the market , with GE’s shares more than doubling in the past year and Dow’s stock up more than 80%.

Meantime 3M has over 24,000 products that range from wireless hearing protectors to insect repellent to pet hair rollers. Perhaps it’s time to rethink how they all fit together. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

