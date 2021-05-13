A man works at his Apple computer at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco, California, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie

SPRING CLEANING. Airbnb (ABNB.O) is tidying up. The home-sharing app said on Thursday that revenue rose by 5% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago. But its net loss nearly quadrupled to $1.2 billion in part because of early debt repayments. The pricey cleanse is worth it.

Airbnb struggled at the beginning of the pandemic read more . A year ago, it laid off 1,900 employees and slashed marketing as travel abruptly halted. It issued $2 billion in debt with an average interest rate of a whopping 10%.

But the pandemic turned out to be less bad than expected for the company read more , and it is quickly putting darker days in the past. Paying down debt last quarter resulted in a nearly $700 million hit. But it freed up the company to issue new debt at a lower price now that things have turned around. With $487 million in free cash flow last quarter, that might not even be needed. (By Gina Chon)

