SPRING CLEANING. Airbnb (ABNB.O) is tidying up. The home-sharing app said on Thursday that revenue rose by 5% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago. But its net loss nearly quadrupled to $1.2 billion in part because of early debt repayments. The pricey cleanse is worth it.
Airbnb struggled at the beginning of the pandemic read more . A year ago, it laid off 1,900 employees and slashed marketing as travel abruptly halted. It issued $2 billion in debt with an average interest rate of a whopping 10%.
But the pandemic turned out to be less bad than expected for the company read more , and it is quickly putting darker days in the past. Paying down debt last quarter resulted in a nearly $700 million hit. But it freed up the company to issue new debt at a lower price now that things have turned around. With $487 million in free cash flow last quarter, that might not even be needed. (By Gina Chon)
