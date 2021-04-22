Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Capital Calls: American consumers at forefront of rising prices

STATESIDE SQUEEZE. U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Food giant Nestlé (NESN.S) on Thursday said organic sales grew 7.7% in the first quarter year-on-year, beating expectations. But in the Americas, a third of the 7.2% increase came from higher prices – more than the rest of the world – as the Swiss company passed on the rising cost of agricultural commodities, packaging and transportation.

There are signs that consumer giants think U.S. consumers are more willing to take the hit. Procter & Gamble (PG.N) this week said it would raise the price of baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in the United States by mid-to-high single digit percentages. Tissue maker Kimberly-Clark (KMB.N) announced similar price rises for its North American consumer business in March. Stateside consumers may be more resilient, but as rising costs are a worldwide phenomenon , shoppers in other regions may soon face a similar squeeze. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

