Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Asian beer IPO lacks liquid courage

Reuters
3 minutes read

Bottles of Chang beer are seen at a supermarket during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2020.

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

BITTER TASTE. Spirits maker and brewer Thai Beverage (TBEV.SI) dropped plans for a $2 billion spinout of its beer business, citing market uncertainty and Covid-19 outbreaks. Dealing with a record caseload, Thailand shut bars read more at the weekend even though Vietnam, Thai Bev’s crown jewel growth market, is coping well. Most market valuations also have changed little since the initial public offering was unveiled in February. A better explanation for the abandoned deal is that the pandemic dashed chances for a frothy valuation.

Peers Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (1876.HK), Heineken (HEIN.AS) and Kirin (2503.T) trade on a blended 27 times forecast earnings, which would have valued the straightforwardly named BeerCo at $8 billion. Selling 20% for $2 billion required a multiple closer to the 40 times fetched by Bud, which was always going to be a stretch. BeerCo’s 7% net margin, while improving, is merely half that of its formidable rival. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

U.S. currency report read more

End of a flack era at Goldman Sachs read more

London’s financial Brexodus is gathering speed read more

India shines in Citi’s consumer bank selloff read more

Vietnam airline reaches for the moon via U.S. read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:51 AM UTCCapital Calls: Danske CEO exit creates ripples for UBS

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Rosatom suffers fallout from Kremlin meddling
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Asian beer IPO lacks liquid courage
BreakingviewsJack Ma discounts value of tech-boss charisma
BreakingviewsMorgan Stanley picked good time to back bad client