Skip to main content

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

Chief Executive of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot leaves after appearing at a commons science committee hearing at Portcullis House in London May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

SORIOT SAGA. The AstraZeneca (AZN.L) CEO’s pay is in danger of denting his vaccine victory. Nearly 40% of shareholders who voted at the meeting rejected the $140 billion pharmaceutical giant’s plans to boost Pascal Soriot’s bonus from 200% to 250% of his base salary, and lift his long-term share-based remuneration from 550% to 650%. In all, the Frenchman could net 18 million pounds.

Soriot’s focus on his personal bottom line is at odds with his company’s commendable behaviour during the pandemic. The Anglo-Swedish firm has made and distributed vaccines at cost, unlike rivals Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O), who are turning a handsome profit. However, it has come under fire for its muddled messaging around the efficacy of its shots, and delivery problems in Europe read more . If the board had waited a year for the trouble to blow over, Soriot’s desire for a juicy reward would have looked more deserving. As it stands, AstraZeneca’s admirable frugality now appears to extend to everything but its boss’s pay. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Carlyle’s political assets read more

Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs read more

Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough read more

South Korean deals tell tall tales read more

Wynn bets too much on SPAC read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:31 PM UTCChancellor: Digital currencies are no “stablecoin”

Digital coins issued by central banks could prove the most significant financial innovation since the invention of paper money. Central bankers claim their new money will drive bitcoin and other cryptos out of the market. But if the early history of paper money is any guide, a digital currency at the outset will be no “stablecoin”, and is more likely to prove a force for inflation and other economic woes.

BreakingviewsGuest view: Colombia’s struggle against poverty
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Carlyle’s political assets
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Finance far away from Wall Street

It’s not often we hear from the boss of a finance business based in Milwaukee. Even more unusual is to find one that is owned by its customers. Rob Cox chats with Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske about investing, interest rates, ESG and the benefits of mutual ownership.