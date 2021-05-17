BreakingviewsCapital Calls: AT&T’s deal machine
TOLLS IN BOTH DIRECTIONS. Post-pandemic corporate dealmaking is buoyant. Then there’s the single-handed boost from AT&T (T.N), which only in February set about partly offloading DirecTV, which it bought for $67 billion including debt in 2015. Now the telecommunications giant is spinning off the Time Warner assets it bought for $109 billion just three years ago in a deal with Discovery (DISCA.O).
Bankers and attorneys win whichever way the strategic wind blows. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) advised DirecTV on its sale but missed out on AT&T’s original Time Warner purchase. The Wall Street M&A powerhouse snagged both recent spinoff mandates for AT&T boss John Stankey. Boutique Allen & Co advised Time Warner on its sale to AT&T and Discovery on Monday’s deal. Perella Weinberg, which helped AT&T buy Time Warner, advised Discovery’s independent directors.
This being AT&T there’s always debt involved, and JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) have served up finance and advice in various contexts. Among law firms, AT&T has kept the legal eagles at Sullivan & Cromwell busy on all four transactions. Analysts at Goldman are probably not the only ones burning out read more . (By Richard Beales)
