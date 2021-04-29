BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Aussie sovereign fund waves its safe hands
DOWN UNDER DOWNER. Hearing a cautious investor urge greater caution sounds like a serious belt-and-braces approach. Australia’s sovereign wealth manager, led by Chairman Peter Costello, is a case in point. It already stuffed almost 20% of its eponymous Future Fund into cash. In a quarterly update released on Thursday, it added inflationary fears to the “potential for setbacks” in its outlook, a day after the latest data on Australian prices showed a slim 0.6% increase.
In any event, the fund only has 7% of its assets in Aussie stocks. It is, however, thinking longer-term, evidenced in part by its offer to buy Australian wind-farm operator Tilt Renewables (TLT.NZ). And it has been largely successful. Assets in the core fund hit a record A$179 billion ($139 billion) last quarter. Its 10-year return of 9.1% is healthy for a conservative investor, and just shy of the average return of local superannuation growth funds. With that kind of performance, why throw caution to the wind? (By Antony Currie)
