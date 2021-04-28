Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Australia takes fight to Apple and Google

A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

READY PLAYER ONE. Australia has fully engaged in the battle royale over apps. Trustbusters Down Under warned on Wednesday that regulation may be needed read more to address the dominance of Apple’s (AAPL.O) App Store and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google Play Store.

In an interim report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recommended, among other things, that smartphone users be allowed to remove and replace pre-installed apps. It also said app stores should not restrict consumers from learning about alternative payment options.

The news comes barely a week ahead of “Fortnite” parent Epic Games getting its day in court over related allegations that Apple’s App Store is anticompetitive. Although the ACCC’s recommendations won’t directly impact that U.S. lawsuit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the agency support Epic’s similar claims in Australia.

Apple’s highly profitable services business, which includes app downloads, is increasingly important read more for the $2.3 trillion company, whose latest earnings are due out later on Wednesday. The mounting scrutiny could prove harder to defend. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews · 5:37 AM UTCAustralia’s border strength morphs into weakness

On display in Melbourne’s Immigration Museum is a cartoon from the early 1900s depicting a customs officer harshly denying entry to Father Christmas because of his inability to pass a new language test designed to block non-Europeans from moving to Australia. The exhibit serves as a poignant and timely reminder of a painful history with migrants as the country grapples with the economic repercussions of its latest restrictions.

