DODGING THE QUESTION. Sometimes democracy brings change. At Bank of America (BAC.N), it brought more of the same. The bank’s shareholders voted on Monday against a proposal to audit the lender’s impact on communities of color, according to a preliminary tally read more .

That will please rivals JPMorgan (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), whose shareholders face the same question in coming weeks. They should see it as only a temporary reprieve.

Big U.S. banks are keen to tout their efforts to improve diversity and boost lending to marginalized communities, yet many have been twitchy about this year’s spate of proposals that they conduct external racial audits. JPMorgan and Citigroup asked the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to let them snip the question from their annual ballot – unsuccessfully. All five banks have argued they are already taking action.

They needn’t worry because shareholders tend to reject such moves anyway. Proxy Monitor counts more than 2,000 votes at big companies on social policy questions since 2006. Just over 1% passed. Even so, America still has a 10-to-1 racial wealth gap that the banking system helped to create. It’s one thing being on the right side of shareholders, and another being on the wrong side of history. (By John Foley)

