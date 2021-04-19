Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BIG CHAIR. Think about your office chair. The one in the actual office, not the one bought online with your own money so you could work from home. While it may have faded from memory, it hasn’t been replaced and will be there when you get back. Whenever that is.

Workplace shutdowns have meant no new chairs, or desks on order from big corporations. That’s been dismal for office equipment makers like Herman Miller (MLHR.O) and Knoll (KNL.N). So they announced a merger: Welcome Big Chair. Miller will pay $1.8 billion, a chunky 45% premium to Friday’s closing stock prices. If that sounds cushy, it’s not compared to pre-pandemic expectations.

Before lockdowns hit, Knoll shares traded above $26, below Miller’s current outstretched offer. But there’s some cushion to consider. Miller sees $100 million of synergies within two years. Their net present value is nearly twice the premium it’s paying. Since Knoll investors are getting some of their consideration in stock, they can take this deal sitting down. (By Rob Cox)

