Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

ONWARD AND UPWARD. BlackRock (BLK.N), the $122 billion asset manager led by Larry Fink, now looks after an eye-watering $9 trillion for its clients, it said on Thursday. Despite its focus on index tracking – a world of fee compression – the company managed 14% annualized organic base fee growth for the first quarter, easily outstripping the underlying 8% increase in assets.

Throw in a timely and successful-looking push towards sustainable investing plus growth in its technology services, and BlackRock’s earnings beat read more expectations. Its stock is up nearly 90% over the past 12 months, against a roughly 50% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

One thing that for BlackRock remains just “a conversation,” according to Fink, is cryptocurrencies. Crypto specialist Coinbase Global (COIN.O), which debuted as a public company on Wednesday with a diluted market capitalization of around $86 billion, is partly an exchange but also partly a facilitator of access to the market, a bit like BlackRock is for stocks and bonds. Digital currencies are hot, but Coinbase looks overvalued . Were Fink to make any crypto moves, that would become even clearer. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Elliott’s GSK punt looks well timed read more

Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot read more

Leverage adds voom to Tesla party

Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice read more

Norwegian digital bank hits M&A glass ceiling read more