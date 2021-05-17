BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Boeing gives Ryanair another headache
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
PLANE DRAIN. Boeing (BA.N) is darkening Michael O’Leary’s one summer bright spot. The Ryanair (RYA.I) boss had harsh words for the U.S. aviation giant on Monday read more . The first batch of fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets may not arrive in time for the European high season. The Irishman’s frustration is understandable. With 210 units on order, Ryanair is Europe’s biggest buyer of the short-haul aircraft and, crucially for Boeing, retained its faith even when the MAX was grounded two years ago after two fatal crashes.
The delay could make a marginal dent in Ryanair’s pocket. The MAX boasts 4% more seats than older 737 variants and burns 16% less fuel, which typically accounts for up to a third of an airline’s operating costs. So far, only 16 aircraft are held up, a tiny proportion of Ryanair’s 460-strong fleet. But with pandemic movement curbs still depressing airline sales and profitability, O’Leary needs whatever financial boost he can get. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Valuing GoAir’s IPO will be a turbulent exercise read more
Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff read more
Trains deal goes into high gear read more
Fisker and Foxconn make a promising match read more
Disney misses the mark read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.