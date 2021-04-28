Concise insights on global finance.

EARNING ITS WINGS. Boeing (BA.N) is discovering that less bad news is still not great. The aircraft maker said on Wednesday that its deliveries rose significantly, but it still burned almost $3.7 billion in cash from its operations in the first quarter. And revenue was $15.2 billion, a 10% drop compared with a year earlier. Unimpressed investors drove shares down almost 4%.

The commercial airlines division, which makes planes for consumer airlines, was still weak, with revenue down almost a third. While sales in the Chicago-based company’s defense business grew, by 19%, it couldn’t make up the difference. The bit of good news was that deliveries, which are what actually bring cash in the door, jumped 54% for commercial planes.

The trouble is those deliveries are still being rejigged. Last week American Airlines (AAL.O)said that it had negotiated some settlements with Boeing to change around orders and reschedule the deliveries to later date. Neither is a perfect outcome for Boeing, and in this market, extra clarity isn’t enough to offset continued soured results . (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

