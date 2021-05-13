Children's Burberry clothes are seen on display at the Nordstrom flagship store during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019.

REALITY CHECK. Burberry (BRBY.L) is making a financial faux pas. The British luxury brand, known for its iconic “nova check” pattern, on Thursday reported a 10% drop in sales for the year to March 27 to 2.3 billion pounds, worse than analyst forecasts of a 9% drop. Even though adjusted operating profit was a positive surprise, at 396 million pounds rather than the forecast 378 million pounds, shares plunged as much as 10% read more .

Burberry’s cautious outlook may be to blame. It said its adjusted operating margin, which rose 50 basis points to 16.9% in the year ending March 2021, would be pressured by the return of some costs and increased investment. And while Burberry is trying to sell clothes with fewer markdowns, it has been opening more discount outlets to offload unsold stock. Moreover, Burberry gave little detail on how calls to boycott read more the brand in China over Xinjiang cotton had affected sales after March. That’s plenty for investors to worry about. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

