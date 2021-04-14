Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

MARKET MOVES. China’s ByteDance is giving off some serious vibes ahead of its hotly anticipated initial public offering. The outfit behind viral video app TikTok has snapped up a local video-games studio read more less than a month after it bought another rival valued at a mooted $4 billion. It shows boss Zhang Yiming is serious about expanding into the sector, dominated by $750 billion Tencent (0700.HK).

This comes as the SoftBank-backed (9984.T) group gears up for its blockbuster stock-market debut. Last month, ByteDance poached a top executive from handset-maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) to be its chief financial officer. Despite geopolitical snags including Washington’s chaotic campaign to force a sale of TikTok’s U.S. business in 2020, ByteDance’s valuation has tripled in a year to a whopping $300 billion, based on stock options granted to employees, according to Reuters read more . For Zhang and his investors, that’s a tune they can dance to. (By Robyn Mak)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

LVMH surges back to full health read more

J&J vaccine pause read more

Goldman’s Birmingham push bolsters UK regions read more

Babcock’s $2.3 bln hit hides turnaround relief read more

Blackstone rolls the dice for Crown read more