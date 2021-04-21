A customer pushes a shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, January 15, 2021.

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

DISCOUNT SHOP. Carrefour’s (CARR.PA) recovery may help to close its valuation gap. The 13 billion euro French grocer announced a 500 million euro buyback on Wednesday alongside first-quarter results that revealed 18.6 billion euros of sales, up 4.2% versus the same period last year. Revenue at its French unit, a laggard compared to its faster-growing South American business, increased 3.5%. Carrefour shares gained 3%.

Investors still need convincing. Carrefour trades on less than 11 times its forward earnings, a sharp discount to a sector average of 19 times, according to Refinitiv. It even lags debt-plagued domestic rival Casino Guichard Perrachon (CASP.PA). Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard’s successes in Brazil and the domestic turnaround attracted interest from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO), which attempted a takeover in January read more . The risk for Bompard is the French recovery going into reverse when the pandemic is over. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Toshiba CVC snub damps bid hopes read more

Bank of America hops the racial wealth gap read more

WeWork’s crypto dreams read more

Kering struggles to close bling gap read more

ESG handcuffs read more