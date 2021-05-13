A teacher (C) speaks to students inside a classroom of Dalu primary school in Gucheng township of Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 8, 2015. The school, opened in 2006 and has never acquired a legal license, may face a shutdown order from the government. There are currently over 160 students in the school, mostly "leftover children", whose parents left their hometown to earn a living, local media reported. Picture taken September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA - GF10000198778

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

SCHOOLED. China’s wildly popular private tutoring industry is getting a surprise schooling from officials. Authorities are planning a crackdown on before-and-after school tutoring for kindergarten to pre-college students, according to a Reuters exclusive read more . The aim is to help boost the country’s birth rate by lowering living costs.

Tougher government regulation has already forced smaller companies out of the market but that has piled pressure onto bigger ones like $23 billion New Oriental Education & Technology (9901.HK), which fell nearly 6% on Thursday, and Tencent-backed (0700.HK) Yuanfudao, valued at almost $16 billion in October.

Any formal ban on tutoring, either on or off campus, will force a radical rethink of business models. Valuations for education technology companies in the People’s Republic have tracked higher than those of their global peers. TAL Education (TAL.N), for example trades at 59 times forward earnings. As for anxious parents keen to get their children through the notorious gaokao exams and into top universities, they will simply find ways to skirt the rules. (By Sharon Lam)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Tata Power is charging up its renewables play read more

Bird takes flight read more

Amazon EU tax win belongs to the past read more

Ubisoft’s gaming supertanker starts to turn read more

EU bank duo head in opposite directions read more