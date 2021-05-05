BreakingviewsCapital Calls: China’s $5 bln jobs buyout ekes past first round
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
WEAK CANDIDATE. Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital Partners is trying hard to impress. Eight months after offering to take U.S-listed 51job (JOBS.O) private, it has recruited the target’s chief executive and another fund in a second attempt at a $5.3 billion buyout. The offer price is the same, at a mediocre 16% premium to the stock’s undisturbed price before the first bid.
An endorsement from 51job’s boss helps. Shares of the online recruitment group have fallen to more than a fifth below DCP’s offer price this year as the deal stalled. They rallied 11% on the latest proposal, narrowing the discount to 14% as of Tuesday.
DCP is still on shaky ground. The fund, led by former KKR (KKR.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Asia executives, needs to win over Japan’s $77 billion Recruit (6098.T), 51job’s top shareholder with a 35% stake. It has stayed quiet so far. Sweetening the offer ought to help. Until then, DCP’s buyout credentials are under review. (By Robyn Mak)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
ANZ deserves some shareholder respect read more
Pfizer's vaccine windfall read more
ConocoPhillips ditches Canada, finally read more
Gates split may hit charities more than investors read more
Ferrari lowers bar for next CEO read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.