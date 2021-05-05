A job seeker looks at offers at a job fair in Shanghai, China February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

WEAK CANDIDATE. Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital Partners is trying hard to impress. Eight months after offering to take U.S-listed 51job (JOBS.O) private, it has recruited the target’s chief executive and another fund in a second attempt at a $5.3 billion buyout. The offer price is the same, at a mediocre 16% premium to the stock’s undisturbed price before the first bid.

An endorsement from 51job’s boss helps. Shares of the online recruitment group have fallen to more than a fifth below DCP’s offer price this year as the deal stalled. They rallied 11% on the latest proposal, narrowing the discount to 14% as of Tuesday.

DCP is still on shaky ground. The fund, led by former KKR (KKR.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Asia executives, needs to win over Japan’s $77 billion Recruit (6098.T), 51job’s top shareholder with a 35% stake. It has stayed quiet so far. Sweetening the offer ought to help. Until then, DCP’s buyout credentials are under review. (By Robyn Mak)

