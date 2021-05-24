A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

DO NO HARM. There are many ways the SPAC boom could end unhappily, but government intervention probably isn’t one. U.S. lawmakers held a hearing on Monday about special purpose acquisition companies, which House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters noted raised 462% more money in 2020 than the previous year. The takeaway: Politicians seem happy to let the experts work it out.

Congress sometimes goes overboard when it comes to market manias. It had multiple hearings on the rush into meme stocks like GameStop (GME.N), with several lawmakers unrealistically suggesting retail investors be protected from losses. In Monday’s relatively brief two-hour hearing, there was much less angst. One witness, law professor Usha Rodrigues, compared SPACs to a Las Vegas shotgun wedding, but many SPAC sponsors probably wouldn’t disagree.

Prescriptions were also few. Congressman Bill Foster raised the idea of a list of “safe” SPACs, but generally, lawmakers focused on how disclosures and liability compare with initial public offerings – something the Securities and Exchange Commission is already examining. Congress for once has identified a problem for which political grandstanding is not the solution. (By Gina Chon)

