BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Counter-espionage push impacts China Inc overseas
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE. China rolled out new anti-espionage regulations this week to prevent foreign spies from infiltrating the country’s companies. These, report state media, will entail putting pressure on businesses in sectors including “national defense, diplomacy, economy, finance and high-tech” to reduce unnecessary overseas travel, and to prepare detailed reports on trip agendas, meetings with foreigners, and so on. Staff will be required to bring burner phones and laptops when abroad. There are also concerns about Chinese nationals studying overseas.
Such paranoia will be a problem for Chinese companies competing in overseas markets; in additional to deterring travel, it will complicate retaining skilled foreign staff. Laptop maker Lenovo (0992.HK), for example, employs 52,000 people in 160 countries.
That said, China Inc now has a lot of intellectual property, trade secrets and sensitive emails worth stealing. Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean nobody is after you. (by Pete Sweeney)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
3M suffers from a congo discount read more
Hella sale hits the gas on German auto M&A read more
Electric spinoff can supercharge ABB value read more
Entain may have more hands to play in Aussie M&A read more
Testing slump hints at pandemic end read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.