BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Darktrace’s IPO pop is deceptive
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
SHADOWLAND. Darktrace’s (DARK.L) IPO surge only partially covers the cost of future risks. The Cambridge-based cyber security firm soared 40% on its stock market debut on Friday read more after pricing slap bang in the middle of its pre-listing range. Its 250 pence a share price on debut implies a market value of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).
The float was priced to go. Concerns over investor Mike Lynch’s possible extradition to the United States read more meant that Darktrace Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson played it ultra-safe. The listing price equated to 12 times Darktrace’s $199 million of revenue in the year to last June. That’s a fraction of the valuation of rivals like $47 billion CrowdStrike (CRWD.O) and $25 billion Zscaler (ZS.O), which trade at 54 times and 59 times their respective trailing revenue. Friday’s bounce means Darktrace is worth over $3 billion, or around 16 times sales. If it were to be priced at even half the multiple of its U.S. rivals it would be worth over $5 billion. Lynch is still casting a long shadow. (By Aimee Donnellan)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
World’s back office is suddenly front of mind read more
DBS adds to Asia bank optimism read more
Endeavor’s Hollywood ending read more
Ares throws down gauntlet in private credit arena read more
U.S. GDP goes big read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.