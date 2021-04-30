A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

SHADOWLAND. Darktrace’s (DARK.L) IPO surge only partially covers the cost of future risks. The Cambridge-based cyber security firm soared 40% on its stock market debut on Friday read more after pricing slap bang in the middle of its pre-listing range. Its 250 pence a share price on debut implies a market value of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

The float was priced to go. Concerns over investor Mike Lynch’s possible extradition to the United States read more meant that Darktrace Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson played it ultra-safe. The listing price equated to 12 times Darktrace’s $199 million of revenue in the year to last June. That’s a fraction of the valuation of rivals like $47 billion CrowdStrike (CRWD.O) and $25 billion Zscaler (ZS.O), which trade at 54 times and 59 times their respective trailing revenue. Friday’s bounce means Darktrace is worth over $3 billion, or around 16 times sales. If it were to be priced at even half the multiple of its U.S. rivals it would be worth over $5 billion. Lynch is still casting a long shadow. (By Aimee Donnellan)

