LATE DELIVERY. Deliveroo’s (ROO.L) first quarterly trading update as a publicly listed company looks appetising. The UK-based food delivery company led by Will Shu processed 71 million meal orders in the first three months of 2021, up 115% year-on-year. Roughly half those orders were in the United Kingdom. Even so, it’s trailing rival Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS). The Amsterdam-based company on Tuesday reported it had handled 63.8 million UK orders in the first quarter, a 96% jump.

Yet investors trying to understand Deliveroo’s performance still face challenges. It reported gross transaction value per order in the UK of 25.2 pounds in the quarter. That looks superior to Just Eat Takeaway, which earned gross merchandise value of about 19 pounds per order in the UK in the same period, according to Breakingviews calculations. However, Deliveroo includes service and delivery fees in its measure; its larger rival does not. Investors remain sceptical: Deliveroo shares, which dipped 1% on Thursday morning, remain 47% below the IPO price earlier this month. (By Karen Kwok)

