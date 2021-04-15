Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice

Reuters
3 minutes read

A scooter rider wearing a Deliveroo backpack drives in Barcelona, Spain, July 23, 2019.

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

LATE DELIVERY. Deliveroo’s (ROO.L) first quarterly trading update as a publicly listed company looks appetising. The UK-based food delivery company led by Will Shu processed 71 million meal orders in the first three months of 2021, up 115% year-on-year. Roughly half those orders were in the United Kingdom. Even so, it’s trailing rival Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS). The Amsterdam-based company on Tuesday reported it had handled 63.8 million UK orders in the first quarter, a 96% jump.

Yet investors trying to understand Deliveroo’s performance still face challenges. It reported gross transaction value per order in the UK of 25.2 pounds in the quarter. That looks superior to Just Eat Takeaway, which earned gross merchandise value of about 19 pounds per order in the UK in the same period, according to Breakingviews calculations. However, Deliveroo includes service and delivery fees in its measure; its larger rival does not. Investors remain sceptical: Deliveroo shares, which dipped 1% on Thursday morning, remain 47% below the IPO price earlier this month. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Norwegian digital bank hits M&A glass ceiling read more

South Korean telco dials up good spin read more

ECB faces a long, hard slog read more

Madoff’s ghost read more

Stitch Fix’s fix read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · April 15, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCBank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice