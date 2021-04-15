Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Delta flies cash-flow positive

Reuters
3 minutes read

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

BETTER VISIBILITY. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) may have rounded the corner. The $30 billion U.S. carrier’s first-quarter earnings on Thursday revealed that cash flow turned positive in March. After five straight quarterly losses, boss Ed Bastian foresees a return to profitability in the third quarter. Delta’s shares slipped read more , but nonetheless it signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

It hasn’t come easy for Delta or its industry read more . The company has cut 33% of operating costs compared with the first quarter of 2019. Domestic leisure bookings are back to 85% of pre-Covid strength, but business and international travel remain in intensive care. International passenger demand in February was down 89% from two years earlier, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Delta will unblock middle seats on May 1, boosting domestic capacity at little extra cost. International flights, though, aren’t busy enough for that to matter. Things like the hoped-for U.S.-UK travel corridor need to materialize. Rich countries’ vaccine programs will help, but they need to get their border bureaucracies in order, too read more . (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

L'Oreal’s cash pile is a nice problem to have read more

BlackRock, the anti-Coinbase read more

Elliott’s GSK punt looks well timed read more

Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot read more

Leverage adds voom to Tesla party

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 5:25 PM UTCBank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice