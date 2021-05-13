A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

IT’S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL. When Walt Disney (DIS.N) officially launched its flagship streaming product in November 2019 it was on a hot streak. Shortly after its debut, homebound consumers signed up to see Star Wars movies and Marvel superheroes. The market had great expectations, too, which until Thursday Disney had mostly met. Disney’s shares rose 35% since the official debut of Disney+ to date.

But the tide seems to be turning. The company said in its earnings report that it had almost 104 million Disney+ customers for the quarter ending April 3. Analysts were expecting nearly 6 million more, according to FactSet. That sent shares down around 4% in after-hours trading, despite that users almost tripled.

Still, Netflix should have been a bellwether. In April it missed its own estimates, partly because of competition coming from the mouse house. But that cuts two ways. The Magic Kingdom isn’t protected by larger forces that have afflicted rivals. (By Jennifer Saba)

