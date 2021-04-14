Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: ECB faces a long, hard slog

Reuters
3 minutes read

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the skyline with its financial district are photographed during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

UPHILL BATTLE. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is nursing a pretty weak invalid. In a Reuters Breakingviews interview on Wednesday read more , she likened the euro zone economy to a patient that is still on two crutches and in need of support for some time . That's consistent with economists’ expectations that U.S. GDP will regain its pre-pandemic level this year whereas the euro region will take longer.

The ECB has thrown a lot of monetary stimulus at the problem read more . Yet Lagarde reckons it will take quite a while for inflation to converge sustainably on the ECB’s just-under-2% target.

She’s receiving more help from the bloc governments' fiscal policy than her predecessor, Mario Draghi, ever did. Yet some things don’t change. For example, German wage settlements are restrained . A temporary increase in inflation of the sort seen this week in the United States won’t be enough to relieve Lagarde’s burden. And while the ECB has been creative during crisis times, she may struggle to persuade some rate-setters to act as forcefully once the patient is on the mend. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Madoff’s ghost read more

Stitch Fix’s fix read more

Norwegian Air’s founder has another go read more

Russian forestry IPO will give parent a leg up read more

Geely’s Volvo valuation hype seeps into Lotus read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · April 15, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCBank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice