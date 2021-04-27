BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Electric spinoff can supercharge ABB value
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
BJORN TO BE WILD. ABB (ABBN.S) has raised the wattage of its corporate ambition. Shares in the $71 billion Swiss-listed engineering group rose 2% on Tuesday after it announced a planned carveout of its vehicle charging unit, which has grown sales by 50% annually since 2016. Boss Bjorn Rosengren plans to keep a majority stake in the division while using newly listed shares to snap up richly valued competitors.
Recent estimates that Europe alone will need some 3 million public charging points by 2030 to hit electric vehicle aspirations, compared to a Eurelectric estimate of roughly 213,000 currently, suggest bumper top-line expansion can continue. It implies the e-mobility business could generate $743 million in revenue by 2023. On a 14 times multiple, about half the average of where U.S.-listed peers ChargePoint (CHPT.N) and Blink Charging (BLNK.O) currently trade, Rosengren might target a valuation of $10.3 billion, equal to 15% of ABB’s market value. Not bad for a unit which accounted for 1% of group sales last year. And handy fuel for ABB shares. (By Christopher Thompson)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Entain may have more hands to play in Aussie M&A read more
Testing slump hints at pandemic end read more
Japanese economy drives into political mud read more
The dash for deposits read more
Betway to go read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.