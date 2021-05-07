Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

ELON = EMCEE SQUARE. Elon Musk’s appearance as host of Saturday Night Live will no doubt draw the Tesla (TSLA.O) faithful, crypto-nerds, hedge funds, libel lawyers and the Securities and Exchange Commission to their TV sets this weekend. The electric-car maker’s self-anointed technoking read more is infamous for provocative statements about everything from future car sales to bitcoin to paedophilia allegations.

Most of these are perfect fodder, under the guise of humour, for the stand-up routine guest-hosts give at the start of the iconic U.S. comedy sketch show. He may even again knock Tesla’s overpriced shares read more .

It’s less likely his jokes will hit the mark. Partly that’s because he’s often stilted in public. But Musk has been tweet-suggesting “skits” about a superhero called Irony Man, the Dogefather and a mashup show called Baby Shark Tank. That suggests little comedy value – or is that just being a Debbie Downer? (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Rapid grocery delivery startup GoPuff goes British read more

Activist exits Barclays with tail between legs read more

Macau improves odds for Chinese consumers read more

KKR puts employees in deal terms read more

Rio Tinto’s year of high explosives and high pay read more