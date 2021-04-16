Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

LUSTER REGAINED. For all its connectivity to big governments, mega corporations and monster investors, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is relatively new to the art of public relations. Before going public in 1999, the partnership nominally employed a guy to take pesky reporters’ calls. Over the years it beefed up its team with its last big PR hire, Jake Siewert, coming from government – a reverse ferret for the firm dubbed Government Sachs for sending so many partners in the other direction. Siewert is now leaving to rejoin Tim Geithner read more , his former boss at the Treasury, who is president at private-equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Siewert joined Goldman in 2012 at a low point for the firm, with its stock languishing and its role in the financial crisis under scrutiny. Breakingviews had recently published “Losing Luster”, a 68-page compilation covering then-Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein’s tenure, helping pave the way for Siewert’s arrival. Notwithstanding a few hiccups, including the Malaysian 1MDB scandal , Goldman regained its mojo. The firm's stock has more than doubled since he arrived, putting it in the middle of the Wall Street pack. His successor has big shoes to fill. (By Rob Cox)

