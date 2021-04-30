BreakingviewsCapital Calls: EU music probe will ring in Apple’s ears
RISK CRESCENDO. Apple (AAPL.O) and Margrethe Vestager are locking horns again. Europe’s competition tsar issued a “statement of objections” on Friday alleging that the $2.2 trillion iPhone maker abused its dominance over the distribution of music-streaming applications. Apple’s App Store charges an up to 30% fee when customers use it to subscribe to a service. Since Apple’s own music offering competes with streamers like Spotify Technology (SPOT.N), Vestager reckons the company can use its smartphone dominance to discriminate against a rival.
The risk for Apple is this line of thinking becoming contagious . U.S. senators grilled representatives from the company last week about whether it was using its App Store to favour its own products. “Fortnite” creator Epic Games has already filed a lawsuit alleging that Apple abused its dominance. Bernstein analysts reckon the App Store’s gross profit this year will be $19.3 billion, or 13% of Apple’s total. Losing some of that would create some jarring disharmony for its stock price. (By Liam Proud)
