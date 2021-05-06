Skip to main content

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Euro zone bank laggards flatter to deceive

Reuters
2 minute read

A woman holds 20 and 50 euro bank notes in front of an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Bern, Switzerland, January 16, 2015.

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

WOODEN SPOON. Shareholders in Société Générale (SOGN.PA) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) are unaccustomed to good news. The perennial European bank laggards bucked the habit on Thursday with blowout first-quarter results. Frédéric Oudéa’s French lender reported a juicy 10.1% return on tangible equity, after stripping out one-off charges. UniCredit’s new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel unveiled a less stellar but still respectable 6.9% ROTE, also on an underlying basis. Both banks’ shares rose 4%.

It’s unlikely to last. Both Oudéa and Orcel expect bad-debt charges to rise in the rest of the year. Revenues from investment banking will probably fall as market volatility subsides. Meanwhile analysts reckon SocGen’s costs will consume 73% of 2021 income, compared with BNP Paribas’ (BNPP.PA) 68%. UniCredit’s equivalent ratio of 58% is much worse than Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISP.MI) 52%. Little wonder the French and Italian banks respectively trade at a 38% and 54% discount to their two closest rivals, using price to forward tangible book value. Oudéa and Orcel will remain stuck at the bottom of the class. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Aussie bank’s good deeds punished read more

Hong Kong bourse sweats small stuff read more

Peloton breakaway fades on recall read more

Honest IPO pop read more

Office Depot’s merger shredder read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:19 AM UTCBiden’s vaccine shift has risky side effects

Joe Biden’s vaccine revolution risks creating lingering ailments. The U.S. president’s decision to back removing intellectual property protections on Covid-19 jabs is a logical move, but practical difficulties mean it may not do much to help pandemic-ravaged countries. The danger is Big Pharma is less keen to develop new treatments in the next crisis.

BreakingviewsGreen shoots’ salad days have come and gone
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Euro zone bank laggards flatter to deceive
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Telecom Italia’s singular problem
BreakingviewsThailand previews difficult life without tourists