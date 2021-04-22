A person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020.

GLASS HALF FULL. Hot IPO candidates giving the UK a wide berth may want to look again. On Thursday Canadian chip designer Alphawave IP announced that it would seek to raise some $500 million on the London market at a potential equity value of $4.5 billion read more while relocating its main research arm across the pond to Cambridge. A price equivalent to 101 times trailing annual revenue might look toppy. But it provides a piquant riposte to companies such as online auto retailer Cazoo, which decamped to the United States via a blank-cheque merger , and self-serving investment bankers carping that last month’s IPO flop Deliveroo (ROO.L) would deter techies from the UK bourse .

It’s not all good news for the jittery IPO market. In an oblique statement on Thursday, Swedish e-payments outfit Trustly said that financial regulators required it to perform more due diligence checks “on some consumers”. That could potentially put a spanner in a mooted $11 billion IPO . Given the volatile performance of recent European listings , it may be no bad thing. (By Christopher Thompson)

