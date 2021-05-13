Small toy figures stand on representations of virtual currency in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

PAY THE PIPER. Facebook (FB.O) has faced the music with its digital-currency project. The initiative originally known as Libra drew an outcry by global regulators worried that the $858 billion social network could threaten financial stability and draw illicit activity. To appease them, it said on Wednesday it will set up shop in the United States instead of Switzerland.

Facebook has partly answered its crypto critics. U.S. lawmakers blasted the company in 2019 when it said its plans for several digital currencies would be regulated by Swiss authorities. It looked like a way to avoid American oversight when the social network was under increasing Washington scrutiny. Now it will register with the U.S. Treasury and Californian bank Silvergate will issue the stablecoin read more .

The problem is it’s still known as a Facebook project read more , despite rebranding the digital-currency project Diem. Mark Zuckerberg’s firm faces antitrust lawsuits, data leak probes and other regulatory headaches. Moving Diem to the United States will alleviate some watchdog concerns, but Facebook itself might be the bigger obstacle to success. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Ackman takes a slice of pie read more

Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire read more

Alphawave’s IPO wipeout may drag on read more

Burberry upsets with dowdy outlook read more

China schools its private tuition companies read more