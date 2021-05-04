Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019.

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

PIT STOP. Ferrari (RACE.MI) is smoothing the path for its next driver. The maker of $215,000 sports cars delayed its 2022 financial targets by a year, dragging shares down 6% read more . It now predicts it will take until 2023 for annual EBITDA to reach between 1.8 billion euros and 2 billion euros. This contrasts with estimates-beating first-quarter core earnings of 376 million euros and an order book at record levels.

Ferrari blamed the protracted Covid-19 emergency for the change in guidance. The group currently run by Agnelli family scion John Elkann after the surprise departure of Louis Camilleri last year will likely push investment earmarked for 2020 into this year and the next, boosting costs. And it’s not immune to a global chip shortage. To counter the impact, Ferrari could draw from its waiting list and sell more cars. But that would dent its scarcity value. By disappointing shareholders now, chairman and acting chief executive Elkann will at least make it easier for his successor to have a safer start. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Lufthansa braces for debt mountain fly-by read more

Telenor’s tricky Myanmar call read more

Martin Sorrell can shrug off WPP pay spat read more

No use crying over spilt South Korean milk read more

A grim reading from Ant’s valuation tea leaves read more