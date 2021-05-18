School buses are seen parked at First Student Charter Bus Rental in San Francisco, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LATE ARRIVALS. FirstGroup (FGP.L) is facing some investor opposition to its $4.6 billion U.S. bus sale. The UK travel group in the past two years has faced an activist campaign by hedge fund Coast Capital Management, which pushed for a breakup. In April it announced the sale of First Transit and the iconic yellow school bus operator First Student to buyout group EQT. Yet Coast on late Monday threatened to block the sale, arguing it was too cheap and that shareholders should receive more of the proceeds.

FirstGroup may struggle to get a much better deal. EQT is already paying 12% more than the roughly 3 billion pounds that UBS analysts assigned to the units read more . True, investors will only receive 365 million pounds after the sale closes, about a tenth of the headline price. Yet FirstGroup will only receive 2.2 billion pounds upfront and needs to pay off some 1.7 billion pounds in pension liabilities, limiting the scope for large payouts. Investors will need to show a little patience. (By Karen Kwok)

