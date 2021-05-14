Concise insights on global finance.

APPLES AND PEARS. Electric-vehicle marque Fisker (FSR.N) is teaming up with Foxconn (2317.TW) for Project PEAR – short for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”. Similar to Apple (AAPL.O) outsourcing production of its iPhones, the U.S. upstart, known for its design chops, will rely on the Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse to make its cars.

Fisker shares promptly rallied some 13% in after-hours trading on the news. An asset-light model helps: the company’s modest cash pile, of almost $1 billion, is less than a fifth of the reserves held by peers Xpeng (XPEV.N) and Nio (NIO.N).

However, it could still be tough to sell cars profitably with Fisker targeting a sticker price of $30,000 and production capacity of 250,000 spread across multiple facilities. Governance isn’t great, either. Henry Fisker is both chairman and chief executive while his wife and co-founder Dr. Geeta Gupta is finance chief. It’s also Fisker’s second attempt at building an auto brand after he burned through some $1.4 billion in public and private funds. That warrants investor caution lest matters go pear-shaped. (By Katrina Hamlin)

