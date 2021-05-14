BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Fisker and Foxconn make an promising match
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
APPLES AND PEARS. Electric-vehicle marque Fisker (FSR.N) is teaming up with Foxconn (2317.TW) for Project PEAR – short for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”. Similar to Apple (AAPL.O) outsourcing production of its iPhones, the U.S. upstart, known for its design chops, will rely on the Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse to make its cars.
Fisker shares promptly rallied some 13% in after-hours trading on the news. An asset-light model helps: the company’s modest cash pile, of almost $1 billion, is less than a fifth of the reserves held by peers Xpeng (XPEV.N) and Nio (NIO.N).
However, it could still be tough to sell cars profitably with Fisker targeting a sticker price of $30,000 and production capacity of 250,000 spread across multiple facilities. Governance isn’t great, either. Henry Fisker is both chairman and chief executive while his wife and co-founder Dr. Geeta Gupta is finance chief. It’s also Fisker’s second attempt at building an auto brand after he burned through some $1.4 billion in public and private funds. That warrants investor caution lest matters go pear-shaped. (By Katrina Hamlin)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Disney misses the mark read more
Airbnb cleans up read more
Facebook digital currency read more
Ackman takes a slice of pie read more
Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.