The 2006 Lotus Exige is displayed at the Lotus booth during the 2006 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California January 4, 2006. The car makes its North American debut on January 5, 2006.

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

GEELY WHIZZ. Another week, another Zhejiang Geely plan to monetise one of its automotive businesses. This time, Lotus Cars appears to be in pole position for a spinoff, or perhaps just a capital raise for its electric-vehicle unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The former could value the business at more than $15 billion.

Lotus Cars brought in perhaps $135 million in revenue last year, based on the 2019 figures available on Refinitiv and the 4.4% vehicle-sales growth the firm reported for last year. That’s hardly enough to justify a valuation of 111 times trailing sales. Ferrari sports a mere 10 times multiple.

It’s far racier than the $20 billion read more Zhejiang Geely founder Li Shufu last month appeared to think a publicly traded Volvo would be worth. Of course, he’s also trying to start a new electric-vehicle company and launch a satellite network, all while publicly traded Geely Automobile’s (0175.HK) earnings disappoint. So raising capital looks smart – but someone needs to take their foot off the valuation accelerator. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

German duo attempt eastern Europe office raid read more

ByteDance grooves towards public markets read more

LVMH surges back to full health read more

J&J vaccine pause read more

Goldman’s Birmingham push bolsters UK regions read more