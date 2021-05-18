A bottle of Amarula, produced by South Africa's Distell, is seen at a bar in Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

FIZZY GROWTH. Big Beer is on the prowl for growth. South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell (DGHJ.J) said on Tuesday that Heineken (HEIN.AS) had approached it regarding a sale. There’s no price yet but given $2.3 billion Distell’s resilience during South Africa’s pandemic alcohol bans, the $69 billion Dutch brewer may need to stump up a chunky premium.

Heineken needs the Amarula cream liquor maker more than vice versa. Having invested in its manufacturing, Distell was able to quickly increase production and boost market share when bans ended. Its revenue grew almost 4% year on year in the six months to December despite losing a fifth of its trading days to the pandemic in its biggest market. The deal would also make world’s biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), which struggled in Africa last year, feel the burn. Distell shares’ 3% rise on the news looks modest given that a proper 30% control premium would imply their company is worth $3 billion. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

