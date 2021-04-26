Actress Jessica Alba, co-founder of The Honest Company, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

THE NOSE KNOWS. Jessica Alba’s eco-diaper startup Honest Co (HNST.O) has lost some of its shine, and it hasn't even gone public yet. The consumer-goods company set its initial public offering price range at $14 to $17 per share on Monday. At the top end, Honest is worth about $1.5 billion, a valuation that's more area rug than red carpet.

Last year, Honest pulled in $301 million in sales. At the upper end of the proposed IPO price range, the company’s enterprise value is around 5 times revenue. Giant Pampers purveyor Procter & Gamble (PG.N) is pegged at the same multiple. But that gives Honest no credit for its rapid growth: Its top line expanded 28% last year against P&G's 6%.

Breakingviews expected a higher mark, perhaps in the $3 billion area . Past troubles over misleading labeling remain a shadow on Alba's brand. Maybe even a possible deal with Unilever (ULVR.L) that never happened back in 2017 still weighs, given that a sale to an industry giant is one way incoming investors might cash in later. Or maybe Honest is setting expectations refreshingly low. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Total pulls legal ripcord in Mozambique read more

U.S. bank mergers read more

Nestlé reaches for the vitamin pills read more

When rebranding turns into Abrdn read more

Westpac stumbles toward true north read more