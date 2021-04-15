Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE. The haggling over Credito Valtellinese (PCVI.MI) (Creval) may finally be nearing its end. Suitor Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) on Thursday raised its bid for the Italian lender to 12.20 euros per share, rising to 12.50 euros if 90% of shares are tendered . At the upper end, that values Creval at 877 million euros, compared with 737 million euros under the original offer.

It’s still lower than the range of 900 million euros to 1.6 billion euros that Creval cited as a fair price. But at roughly half 2021 tangible book value, using Refinitiv data, the offer is high enough for a bank that will only make a 4.6% return on tangible equity in 2022, using the median analyst estimate. Credit Agricole should still make money: its return on investment at 877 million euros will be about 9.4% in 2022, according to Breakingviews calculations. Cost savings can nudge that higher. Creval shares were trading at 12.34 euros after the news – roughly in the middle of the French bank’s offer range, a sign that the latest price should be enough. (By Liam Proud)

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice