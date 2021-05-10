BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italy dynasty coughs up for road buyout
Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
EXIT STRATEGY. The Gavio family is paying little extra to retreat from Italy’s stock market. The owners of 4 billion euro motorway operator ASTM (ATMI.MI) have hiked to 28 euros a share their offer to buy out minority investors holding around 47% of the company’s shares. That’s a 9% increase on the initial offer price of 25.6 euros, and more than 40% above where ASTM shares stood before the surprise bid announcement in February.
The exit strategy looks tactical. A bitter spat between the Italian government and bigger road toll rival Atlantia (ATL.MI) read more , controlled by the rival Benetton dynasty, had hurt ASTM’s shares even before the pandemic hit revenue, and accelerated a planned foreign expansion. The Gavios and private equity partner Ardian will take advantage of ultra-low interest rates to borrow the 1.8 billion euros needed to buy out minorities. Still, they are paying around the same price as ASTM’s pre-pandemic value, and around 10% below its peak in 2019. Even the revised offer looks far from generous. (By Lisa Jucca)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
French music IPO hits a minor key read more
Fintech will have to do trustbusters’ job on banks read more
Chinese e-insurance IPO warns Wall Street read more
Small is less beautiful in Indian bank loans read more
America adds fewer jobs than anticipated read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.