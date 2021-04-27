Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Japanese economy drives into political mud

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announces a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures during the government task force meeting for the COVID-19 measures at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan April 23, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

IT'S THE VIRUS, STUPID. Japanese voters have handed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party a triple blow read more , losing all three contested seats in parliamentary by-elections. It’s a negative referendum on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pandemic response. He’s apologised for the defeat, but it’s unclear whether the party will back him in upcoming elections. That makes it harder to push tough reforms.

The government’s immunisation rollout has been glacial. Having failed to develop its own so far, Japan has approved only one imported vaccine. Barely 1% of the population has gotten its first jab. Last week Tokyo introduced a third state of emergency as daily infections crossed 75% of the January peak.

Core inflation has been negative since August, risking a return to a deflationary mindset. On Tuesday the central bank left rates unchanged but signalled for prolonged easing read more and admitted that it is unlikely to hit its 2% consumer price inflation goal during the tenure of current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. With monetary policy hamstrung, now is no time to have a lame duck in office. But increasingly that is what Suga looks like. (By Pete Sweeney)

Time was when poor sales of Tesla’s (TSLA.O) high-margin vehicles prompted fears of a big loss. Not so on Monday, when Elon Musk’ electric-car maker unveiled record first-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion, excluding stock-compensation costs. That’s despite problems upgrading its S and X models resulting in just 2,000 of them being delivered, 89% fewer than the previous quarter. Tesla’s decent showing puts in the position of finally justifying its stock-market valuation – for a year ago, that is.

